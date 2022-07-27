Dreaded gangster Kundan Singh, who is lodged in the Muzaffarpur Central Jail, was in touch with 5 MLAs of Darbhanga, Samastipur and Vaishali, police said on Wednesday.

Muzaffarpur SSP Jayant Kant made the revelation following analysis of a CDR report of a mobile number which was allegedly used by Kundan Singh to call more than 50 persons, including 5 legislators of the three districts.

The investigation also revealed that Kundan Singh hatched the conspiracy to murder Jail Superintendent Brajesh Singh and Assistant Jail Superintendent Pankaj Kumar. He reportedly hired two henchmen (sharpshooters) to eliminate them.

A raid was conducted in the Ashram ward of Muzaffarpur jail on June 14 and a mobile phone seized from the cell of Kundan Singh. Based on the seizure, the jail superintendent had registered an FIR against him.

“During the investigation, we have found that the SIM card was registered on the fake name and address of a woman. During the analysis of his call records, it was revealed that his phone was active between 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day and he was in contact with over 50 persons including 5 legislators. Some of the phone numbers are saved in the name of prominent personalities and politicians,” Jayant Kant said.

“The investigation and cross verification of all phone numbers are currently underway,” he said.

Kundan Singh is a dreaded gangster of north Bihar especially in Samastipur and adjoining district and faces number of criminal cases including murder, extortion, kidnapping etc. Police are claiming that he was running the extortion racket from jail.

