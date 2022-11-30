Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal on Wednesday alleged that the state election commission has turned into a state government office as it is functioning on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s directions.

“If our MPs or MLAs want to inaugurate a road completed six months ago, the district magistrate denies permission citing the model code of conduct. The district administration is even stopping me from participating in an event for students below 18 years,” he said.

His outbursts came after he was denied permission to inaugurate a road built six months ago in his home district West Champaran. As the polling is scheduled on December 5 in Kurhani by-election, the model code of conduct is in force.

Accusing the authorities of being partial to the ruling party , Jaiswal said Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav are distributing joining letters to old employees of the state government but the election commission of Bihar is silent on it.

Recently, Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav inaugurated ‘Ganga Udbhav Yojana’ to supply Ganga jal to Nalanda, Gaya and Nawada districts through pipeline. Wasn’t this a breach of the model code of conduct? he wondered, adding that “when we want to do an inauguration of a road, the election commission of Bihar immediately takes action against us.”

Responding to the allegations, Abhishek Jha, the spokesperson of JD-U said: “BJP state president has become mentally bankrupt now. He should introspect before levelling allegations. BJP has captured every constitutional institution in the country that everyone knows.”

“The allegations levelled against us are completely baseless without an iota of truth in it. The action was taken under the law. He should learn about the law. Actually, the BJP is scared of future election results. They knew that BJP is losing Kurhani Assembly seat with a big margin. It will also score a zero in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Bihar. Hence, such talks,” Jha said.

20221130-123204