Bihar Education Minister stirs another controversy over Hindu religious books

Bihar Education Minister Professor Chandrashekher has once again stirred up a hornet’s nest with a controversial statement on Hindu religious books in Madhubani.

He was criticising the holy works like ‘Ramcharitmanas’, ‘Manusmriti’ and a book ‘Bunch of Thoughts’ during an event at a college in Madhubani, the minister said, “There are many objectionable contents in Hindu religious books which I believe should be done away with. Whenever I point out those waste contents, people criticize me but when people like Mohan Bhagwat who is Brahmin by caste say anything against holy books, it gets ignored, he said ”

“These religious books have good things as well but if you are served 56 types of sweets (56 Bhog) followed by an abusive word, would you like it?. Similarly, these religious books have good things but also with some wasteful contents which is very dangerous and derogatory for society,” Chandrashekher said.

“Education is the only tool to make our country powerful. Baba Saheb (Bhim Rao Ambedkar) has likened education to a milk of lioness, those who drink it would become powerful,” he said.

He further said that domicile policy related to the recruitment of teachers will not hurt the students of Bihar. BJP is trying to create confusion in this matter.

Earlier in January, the Education Minister had stirred a similar controversy.

2023071841221

