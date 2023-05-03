Former IPS officer Amitabh Kumar Das on Wednesday wrote a letter to Bihar DGP R.S. Bhatti seeking police protection.

He claimed that he is having a life threat from gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh who was released from jail on April 27.

In the letter, the former IPS officer said that he has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in Patna High Court challenging the release of Anand Mohan.

“I learnt from my sources that Anand Mohan has allegedly given contract (supari) to his shooters to kill me. He is conspiring to kill me. Anand Mohan Singh has the blessings of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,” Das said.

In his letter, Das urged the Bihar DGP to deploy two armed bodyguards in his security within 48 hours. “If I am killed, the Bihar government will be responsible for it,” he added.

