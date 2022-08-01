Former Jahanabad MP Arun Kumar who was convicted by a MP-MLA court for his threat in 2015 to break the chest of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is still sticking to his statement in 2022. He however clarified that breaking the chest is a phrase in the Magadh region and Magadhi language.

The MP-MLA court on Saturday sentenced him to three years in jail. The court however granted him bail after he filed a bail bond of Rs 5000.

On Monday, Arun Kumar who is associated with the LJP (Ram Vilas), repeated his 2015 statement. He also targeted JD-U national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and called him “Shikhandi” who is giving more pain to us.

“I had given the statement of breaking the chest of CM Nitish Kumar in 2015 and I am saying it again but my statement was wrongly interpreted. In the Magadh region, breaking the chest is a phrase that we commonly use. It means we break the arrogance of a person. Politically, I am against the ideology of Nitish Kumar, hence, I am saying it again and again without bothering about the pain they are giving us,” Kumar, who belongs to the influential Bhumihar community, said.

“In 2015, Nitish Kumar used the government machinery to brutalise us. He brought 4000 policemen on the ground from Barahia to Jaymal Bigha in Bhabua. I then said that if such kind of brutalization would take place with our women, I would not remain silent.

“At present, Nitish Kumar is keeping a Shikhandi who said he was a homeopathic doctor of politics, and is giving pain to us. I will break the arrogance of both Nitish Kumar and his Shikhandi,” Kumar said. He used Shikhandi and homeopathic doctor of politics for Lalan Singh but did not take his name.

