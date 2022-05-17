The excise department of Bihar has recommended action against seven public prosecutors for their “callous” attitude in the execution of cases related to liquor ban violations.

B. Kartikeya Dhanji, the excise commissioner of Bihar, in a letter to the law department on Monday made the recommendations.

“The seven public prosecutors include four deployed in Gaya district court, and one each in Purnea, Siwan and Nawada. The action was taken against them as they were very slow in the execution of cases,” Dhanji said.

Due to their approach, a large number of cases are pending in the court. The Bihar government is facing criticism for the ill implementation of the Liquor Prohibition Act. A large number of cases are pending in the courts. Even Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana and Chief Justice of the Patna High Court have slammed the Bihar government for putting additional burdens on the courts.

Earlier on Saturday, the law department organised Lok Adalat in 12 districts, including Rohtas, Vaishali, West Champaran, Araria, Purnea, Bhagalpur, Khagaria, Madhepura, Nalanda, Samastipur, Siwan, Bhojpur and Darbhanga and disposed off 406 cases related to liquor violations.

After the amendment of liquor ban early this year, the different courts have declared 507 offenders guilty and imposed a fine of Rs 10.63 lakh.

Dhanji also said that the department has 213 server based breathalyzers and 12 sniffer dogs.

20220517-110623