In a bizarre case, the family of a dead man in Bihar’s Bhojpur district had to wait for two days to find a graveyard due to a dispute among the victim’s brothers over the burial land.

The incident occurred at Badhaura village under Garahni police station.

The deceased, Rashid Mian (72) died on April 7 and when his son Mohammad Jubair Farukh took the body for burial, his uncles Mohammad Moinuddin and Mohammad Saifuddin objected to it.

The two claimed that the burial was taking place on their land, while the land of the deceased is some distance away.

“When my mother Jainab Khatoon died two years ago, we buried her body at that place. My father Rashid Mian also wished to be buried near his wife. When we went there, my uncles objected to it,” Farukh said.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin claimed that there was a division of land among five brothers following which the land came into his and Moinuddin’s possession.

“The land of Rashid Mian was some distance away from it. Hence, we have suggested that they bury the body on the land belonging to him,” Saifuddin said.

But as Farukh was trying to fulfil his late father’s wish to be buried next to this wife, the matter finally reached the Circle Officer and the Garahni police station.

After the intervention of a circle officer and SHO, the body was eventually buried on April 9 adjacent to Khatoon’s graveyard.

The officers have also directed the mukhiya and sarpanch of the village to resolve the land dispute between two sides and adequately compensate Saifuddin.

