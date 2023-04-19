INDIA

Bihar: Fire in restaurant of JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal’s son

NewsWire
0
0

A massive fire broke out in a restaurant of JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal’s son in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on Wednesday in which the property was gutted.

Cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

A fire official said a fire broke out in a house in Vikramshila locality at 3.30 a.m. and it was put out.

However, hours later, Aashish Mandal’s restaurant ‘Big Daddy’, adjoining the said house, also caught fire. Moreover, the fire spread to more than six houses and damaged the properties.

The fire officials suspected that the blaze took place due to a short circuit in the restaurant and soon engulfed the entire property.

“We used four fire engines to douse the flames. No one is hurt in the incident,” said an officer of Bhagalpur fire service.

20230419-122404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3.35 cr people in UP fully vaccinated

    Automotive platform myTVS picks Oracle Fusion Cloud to boost business efficiency

    20 yrs of Parliament attack: Memories of horror still fresh

    Delhi’s Covid tally rises to 585, two fresh deaths