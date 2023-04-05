A court in Bihar’s Arrah on Wednesday sentenced dreaded gangster Lambu Sharma to death for the 2019 bomb explosion in the district court that killed two people, including the woman tasked with planting it.

Sharma, the mastermind behind the August 20, 2019 bomb blast, was earlier given the same punishment by the same court but appealed to Patna High Court, which stayed the verdict and directed a fresh hearing.

He had hatched the conspiracy along with Akhilesh Upadhyay and 9 others. As per the plan, they gave a high-intensity bomb to a woman named Nagina Devi, who kept it inside the bag and went into the court. However, it exploded before she could plant at a scheduled place, killing her as well as a constable.

The incident had created chaos in the court premises and Sharma and Upadhyay managed to flee from there by taking advantage of it.

Sharma was arrested later by a team of Delhi Police’s Special Cell and Upadhyay was also arrested later.

Apart from Sharma, district judge Virendra Chaubey sentenced 7 other accused – Upadhyay, Naim Mian, Ansu Kumar, Shyam Bihari Verma, Chand Mina, Pramod Singh and Rinku Yadav – to life imprisonment. He also imposed a Rs 25,000 fine on them as well.

The court has acquitted former MLA Sunil Pandey, Sanjay Sonar, and Vijay Verma due to absence of proof.

20230405-224603