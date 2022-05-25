Seema Kumari, a 10-year old handicap school girl of Bihar’s Jamui district has become a talking point these days due to her high spirit and will power.

Seema lost one leg as it came under the wheels of a tractor in her native village Fatehpur under Khaira block two years ago. During the treatment doctors suggested that she may die if her injured leg would not be cut. Her parents agreed on it and the doctors chopped her left leg.

Despite losing her one leg, Seema did not lost hope. She used to go to school. She uses long jump technique to travel the distance of 1 km from her home to school and that too with a school bag on her back.

“I want to study and become a teacher so that I could teach the next generation students,” Seema, a class 4 student says.

“My father and mother are not literate. They are labourers. My father is a migrant labourer while mother is staying in the village and working in a brick kiln,” Seema says.

Her mother Beby Devi says: “When she lost her one leg in a road mishap, she was staying at home. As other students used to go to school, she often insisted that she also wanted to go to school for study. Due to her obstinacy, we got her admitted to the government school of the village. Now, she used to do every work including wearing school dress, arranging books in the school bag, putting it on the back and reaching school on her own. She never takes help from any person to reach school.”

A video of Seema went viral on social media where she is moving step by step forward through one leg to reach the school.

Following the video, Jamui district magistrate Awanish Kumar and other senior officials went to Fatehpur village on Wednesday and gave her a tri-cycle. The officials are also mulling to arrange an artificial leg for her.

Ashok Chaudhary, Bihar Building Construction Minister, tweeted: “Seema will study and she will also walk.”

