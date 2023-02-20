INDIA

Bihar: Gopalganj prison inmate swallows mobile phone

An inmate of Bihar’s Gopalganj district prison swallowed a cell phone to avoid being caught during a checking, an official said.

The incident came to light on Sunday after Qaisher Ali, who was booked under NDPS act, complained of severe abdominal pain.

During the medical checkup, he informed the jail doctor and other officials that he had swallowed a mobile phone to avoid being caught during checking of his cell.

The authorities then got a medical checkup conducted and x-ray of his stomach revealed the presence of foreign particles.

Confirming the incident, Gopalganj district jail superintendent Manoj Kumar said that the inmate has been admitted to a hospital.

“The doctors have found foreign particles in his stomach. His condition is said to be stable. The doctors of Sadar hospital referred him to Patna Medical College and Hospital for further treatment. He is admitted to the prisoner ward of the hospital,” Kumar said.

Arrested in January 2020 under NDPS act, the accused was serving a jail term of three years. The jail authorities are investigating how he managed to smuggle a mobile phone inside the prison.

