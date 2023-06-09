INDIA

After notification for recruitment of teachers for 1.70 lakh posts, the Bihar government’s General Administration Department has issued notification for the recruitment of constables in the state police.

The eligible candidates will get direct recruitment for the job. The department has sanctioned 21,391 posts for direct recruitment with attractive salaries, in payscale of Rs 21,700-Rs 69, 100.

With around 70,000 posts of different ranks in the police department vacant now, the nod for recruitment of constables was given by the cabinet 10 days ago.

The candidates can apply for the posts from June 20 and the last date of filing the application is July 20.

Tweeting the notification, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav claimed that his poll promise to provide 10 lakh jobs will be achieved through such moves of the Bihar government.

The Mahagathbandhan leaders believe that unemployment will be the key issue in Lok Sabha election and the poll promise of the Narendra Modi government to provide 2 crore jobs per year has miserably failed.

Tejashwi Yadav, during the 2020 Assembly elections, had promised to provide 10 lakh jobs when his party came to power in Bihar. After the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government, Nitish Kumar announced 20 lakh jobs in Bihar.

