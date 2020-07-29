Bihar govt calls lockdown extension order fake (Ld)

Patna, July 29 (IANS) The Information and Public Relations department of Bihar government on Wednesday dubbed a purported order specifying the extension of the lockdown till August 16 as fake.

The purported letter has been widely circulated on social media.

The Information and Public Relations Department said from its official Twitter handle, “A letter dated 29.07.20 with regard to Lockdown order is being circulated in social media. Home Department, Government of Bihar has clarified that this is fake. All should ignore the content of this fake letter.”

–IANS

