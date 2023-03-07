INDIA

Bihar govt engineer held for threatening to blow up Rashtrapati Bhavan, 7 other sites

An Assistant Engineer of Bihar’s Irrigation Department was held in Gaya on Tuesday after he sent a letter to a Varanasi airport official threatening to blow up the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the PM’s office, Gaya and Varanasi airports and other important places through drones.

Gaya SSP Aashish Bharti said that the accused Vineet Kumar, in a bid to frame three persons, had sent a letter some 10 days ago.

“Vineet Kumar, who was posted in Sheikhpura in the Irrigation Department, had some personal enmity with three persons. Accordingly, he wrote a letter and mentioned the name of the three persons, including a doctor and a teacher, and posted it to the Director of Varanasi airport,” he said.

“He had mentioned that the drone attack would take place on the day of Holi on March 8. He was arrested from Beldari Tola under Civil Lines police station in Gaya. We have also seized the original letter from his possession. He had sent the photocopy of the letter to the director of Varanasi Airport. The accused was involved in 6 more cases as well,” the SSP added.

