After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced to launch a nationwide Yatra, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi has claimed that the Bihar government was purchasing a jet and a helicopter worth Rs 350 crore for this yatra.

“Nitish Kumar wishes to roam wherever in the country but he will fail in his efforts to unite Opposition parties. No one will give him any political mileage. The Bihar government is purchasing a jet worth Rs 250 crore and a helicopter costing Rs 100 crore for Nitish Kumar to roam in the country,” Modi claimed.

“For a poor state like Bihar where the Chief Minister is demanding special status for the state from the Centre on one hand and the government is purchasing a jet and a helicopter worth Rs 350 crore for Nitish Kumar,” he said.

“Nitish Kumar may roam in the entire country but he cannot keep Opposition parties united. Mamata Banerjee and KCR will not accept Nitish Kumar. Congress and Left parties cannot create a united front. Arvind Kejriwal has already announced that his party will not stay in any political camp. So, how could Nitish Kumar’s nationwide Yatra become successful? The Opposition parties are like a dying horse. Whatever puts life into it ‘can’t run’,” the Rajya Sabha MP added.

“At present, Nitish Kumar is undertaking a ‘Samadhan Yatra’, Rahul Gandhi is doing Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress started the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Bihar, political strategist Prashant Kishor is doing Yatra. These leaders are doing Yatra in the country and no one stops anyone to do a Yatra but there is no public meeting scheduled in Nitish Kumar’s Samadhan Yatra. He is scared that the public might not show black flags or resort to stone pelting, or aspirants would not demand for the job of teachers. Nitish Kumar is just doing a review Yatra in Bihar,” Modi said.

20230105-162402