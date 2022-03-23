INDIALIFESTYLE

Bihar govt refuses compensation to kin of liquor tragedy victims

By NewsWire
0
9

The Bihar government has refused to give compensation to the families of the people who died after consuming illicit liquor in the state.

Liquor prohibition department minister Sunil Kumar clarified on Wednesday that there is no provision to provide compensation to the families of the people who died due to the consumption of liquor.

“Liquor is banned in Bihar. If any person consumes liquor, it is an illegal and criminal act. Hence, how could the state government compensate the deceaseds’ families after their deaths due to the consumption of liquor,” Kumar said.

The clarification from the cabinet minister comes after opposition leaders demanded adequate compensation to the families who lost their loved ones in liquor tragedies. The legislators of both the Houses in the Vidhan Sabha raised the issue. Due to the huge uproar, both the Houses were adjourned twice on Wednesday.

Kumar pointed out that the deaths had happened in Bhagalpur, Banka, Madhepura and Siwan districts since Holi but the police are suspecting only two deaths due to probable consumption of poisonous liquor in Bhagalpur district. The viscera reports of the victims are still awaited.

“Bihar government is not hiding facts. Whenever deaths due to liquor consumption take place in Bihar, we are taking action against the culprits. In Bhagalpur, we have arrested 5 persons and acted against the accused in Gopalganj as well. We are also taking departmental action against the police officers as well,” he said.

“The opposition leaders generally work in their own way and level allegations against the state government. As far as deaths due to the consumption of so-called poisonous liquor are concerned, it is absolutely baseless. We are waiting for the viscera reports of two cases of Bhagalpur. Apart from that, the district administrations of Bhagalpur, Banka, Madhepura and Siwan have already submitted their reports to the home department and all of them died due to illness,” Kumar said.

“The opposition is also blaming us for not conducting a postmortem. I want to point out that if the families of the deceased cremated the bodies before the arrival of the police, how could we do postmortems,” he said.

In Bihar, 42 persons have lost their lives due to liquor consumption since Holi (March 18) including 22 in Bhagalpur, 12 in Banka, 3 in Madhepura and 5 in Siwan district.

20220323-195405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Anguished at political events, Amarinder wrote to Sonia before quitting

7th phase of polls end peacefully in Bengal, turnout 75.06% (Roundup)

InfoEdge acquires 76% stake in dating app Aisle

Again under house arrest: Mehbooba Mufti