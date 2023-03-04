While Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav is facing criticism over the alleged assault on Bihari labourers in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spoke to his Tamil Nadu counterpart M.K. Stalin and sent a team there to investigate the incident.

Nitish visited the statue of famous writer Phanishwar Nath Renu in Patna and said that he has directed the State Chief Secretary and Bihar DGP to send a team to observe the ground situation in Tamil Nadu.

Bihari labourers were brutally assaulted by local Tamilians for the last 15 days. Many of the labourers returned home and complained about the brutality in Tamil Nadu.

Tejashwi visited Chennai to congratulate the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on his 70th birth anniversary on Wednesday.

After returning to Patna, Tejashwi quoted the statement of Tamil Nadu DGP in Bihar Assembly and said that no violence has occurred involving Bihari labourers in Tamil Nadu.

On the other hand, several labourers claimed that they were beaten during the day as well as in the evening hours.

The Opposition BJP leaders have raised it as a major issue in Bihar Assembly. A delegation of BJP also met with the Bihar Chief minister as well.

Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav also claimed that he and his teams have received several calls from Tamil Nadu and the callers requested him for their rescue.

He also slammed the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister for making a statement in the state Assembly without verifying the ground situation.

Meanwhile, there is also a theory emerging in Bihar that labourers are returning home to celebrate Holi and their remigration from workplace to their native place is wrongfully presented by the Opposition parties.

The Bihar government is waiting for the report of the police team now.

