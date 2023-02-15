INDIA

Bihar govt serves show-cause notice to IG for social media whine

The Home Ministry of Bihar on Wednesday served a show-cause notice to IG Home Guard, Vikash Vaibhav, on Wednesday for complaining against his senior on social media.

The ministry has sought a clarification from Vaibhav within the seven days for posting department matter in the public domain.

Vaibhav had uploaded a complaint against Home Guard DG Shobha Ahotkar on social media, alleging that the latter was abusing him every day.

On February 13, Vaibhav had sent a letter to the Home Ministry requesting the authority for his immediate transfer to a different department in the state.

Vaibhav claimed that he was getting life threats from Shobha Ahotkar and that’s why he wrote to the Additional Chief Secretary in the Home Ministry seeking transfer. He also requested for two week’s leave.

“I cannot afford to work under Shobha Ahotkar for one more day. I have a big life threat from her. I suspect that some untoward incident may take place during duty if I work for one more day,” Vaibhav said as per the content of the letter.

