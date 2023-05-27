INDIA

Bihar govt to skip NITI Aayog meeting

NewsWire
0
0

Bihar government has decided not to attend the NITI Aayog meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday.

State Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary was scheduled to attend the event but cancelled it on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s direction.

Besides the Nitish Kumar government, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal CM Mamata Benerjee, Punjab CM Bhagwant Maan, Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin, Telangana CM K. Chandrashekher Rao also have expressed their inability to attend the meeting.

According to sources, these leaders are upset with the policies and decisions of the Narendra Modi government, especially the Centre’s issuance of an ordinance against the Supreme Court’s decision to give the transfer-posting power to the Delhi government.

The Modi government has organised the meeting of NITI Aayog with the tagline of ‘India @ 2047’. The opposition leaders of 21 parties have already announced to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday.

20230527-111803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Playing against Australia feels like playing against men’s team: Shafali Verma

    After losing Kitex to Telangana, Pinarayi Vijayan to showcase Kerala

    OPD services at JIPMER to operate on appointment basis amid Covid...

    Chandigarh to plant 175,000 saplings this fiscal