‘Bihar govt working on PFI’s agenda’: BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal

A day after the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar allowed Muslim employees to leave early during the month of Ramzan, BJP’s state unit president Sanjay Jaiswal on Saturday said “the Bihar government is working on the agenda of the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) to make India a Muslim country till 2047”.

The General Administration Department of the Bihar government on Friday granted permission to Muslim employees to come one hour before the scheduled office hours and leave one hour early during the month of Ramzan.

On this, Jaiswal said: “Ram Navami is coming up and we have demanded leave for Hindu employees as well.”

“The Bihar government is running on the agenda of PFI. It has been working on the policy of minority appeasement,” he said.

Criticising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the BJP leader said “he is functioning according to the wishes of RJD”.

“This is the reason why the Bihar government is running on the policy of Muslim appeasement. The ‘Paltimar’ (U-turn) records of Nitish Kumar are very impressive. He continues to execute his ‘Paltimar’ programme in Bihar for which he deserves a Nobel Prize,” Jaiswal said.

Reacting to the Bihar BJP chief’s remarks, JD-U national president Lalan Singh said: “Nitish Kumar has been running the government in Bihar for 17 years… social and communal harmony is well maintained here. He makes decisions according to people’s needs and convenience. The BJP is trying to disturb communal and religious harmony.”

