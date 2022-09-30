INDIA

Bihar heading towards total lawlessness: BJP leader

NewsWire
0
0

Leader of opposition in the Bihar Assembly, BJP’s Vijay Kumar Sinha on Friday said that the state was heading towards ‘lawlessness due to bureaucratic anarchism’.

The statement came a day after the firing between two groups in the Bihta area of Patna district. The groups were involved in the illegal sand mining in the Sone River and were reportedly fighting for supremacy in the area. Four persons were reportedly killed in this violent clash. Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manavjeet Singh Dhillon confirmed one death. The dead bodies of the other three have not been recovered so far.

“The bureaucracy has completely failed in Bihar and it is happening after the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government. The bureaucrats are completely failing in executing the operations on ground. As a result, the crime graph is continuously rising in the state. It is alarming as the state is heading towards complete lawlessness which can result in massacres,” Sinha said.

The mafias involved in “balu (sand)” and “daru (liquor)” are running a parallel government in the state. The government has no control over it. In fact, the sand and liquor mafias have the protection of leaders of the ruling parties who give them free hand to operate,” Sinha said.

“At present, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has totally surrendered before the RJD, and Tejashwi is the super CM. Hence, Nitish Kumar should resign from his post,” Sinha said.

20220930-133404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Farmers reach Jantar Mantar as Delhi borders witness massive jams

    PM calls a meeting of chief ministers on March 17 to...

    India, China to hold 16th Corps Commanders talks on July 17

    Anubrata Mandal to skip appearance at CBI office on Monday