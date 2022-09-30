Leader of opposition in the Bihar Assembly, BJP’s Vijay Kumar Sinha on Friday said that the state was heading towards ‘lawlessness due to bureaucratic anarchism’.

The statement came a day after the firing between two groups in the Bihta area of Patna district. The groups were involved in the illegal sand mining in the Sone River and were reportedly fighting for supremacy in the area. Four persons were reportedly killed in this violent clash. Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manavjeet Singh Dhillon confirmed one death. The dead bodies of the other three have not been recovered so far.

“The bureaucracy has completely failed in Bihar and it is happening after the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government. The bureaucrats are completely failing in executing the operations on ground. As a result, the crime graph is continuously rising in the state. It is alarming as the state is heading towards complete lawlessness which can result in massacres,” Sinha said.

The mafias involved in “balu (sand)” and “daru (liquor)” are running a parallel government in the state. The government has no control over it. In fact, the sand and liquor mafias have the protection of leaders of the ruling parties who give them free hand to operate,” Sinha said.

“At present, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has totally surrendered before the RJD, and Tejashwi is the super CM. Hence, Nitish Kumar should resign from his post,” Sinha said.

