Bihar health deptt asks for registration of FIR against doc for ‘selling’ infant

NewsWire
The health department of West Champaran district in Bihar has directed the authorities to register an FIR against a doctor of a private hospital for selling an infant, an official said on Tuesday.

A video in this regard went viral on social media wherein the alleged doctor is showing the photograph of an infant and cracking a deal with the customer.

The alleged doctor in the viral video claimed that the infant belongs to a Hindu family and it required a big amount. The customer is saying that he does not have that amount then the doctor says that he will inform him (customer) after infants from other communities are available. IANS is not confirming the viral video.

The child welfare board of the state has also taken the matter very seriously and directed the authorities to take strong action against the accused.

When contacted, Dr Virendra Kumar Chaudhary, the civil surgeon of West Champaran said: “We have constituted a dedicated team to investigate the incident and identify the doctor. The matter is under investigation. We will take strong action against the accused.”

