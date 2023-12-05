Bihar: Home guard escorting minister killed in road accident

A home guard jawan was killed and four other police personnel, who were escorting the SUV of cabinet minister Jama Khan, met with an accident in Bihar’s Rohtas district, an officer said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at Parasthua police station area between Malihabad and Kochas area on Monday night.

Following the accident Rohtash SP Veneet Kumar, Shahabad range DIG Navin Chandra Jha and civil surgeon reached the spot and also visited the hospital.

The police said that the escort police van was being driven by a home guard constable Jamaluddin Khan.

He was driving the vehicle at high speed and crashed into a parked truck.

While Khan died on the spot, Manoj Kumar, Ramesh Kumar, Rani Kumari and Archana Kumari sustained injuries and were rushed to the Common Health Center at Parasthua block.

One of the critically injured cops was referred to Varanasi for better treatment.

The vehicle of the minority affairs minister was behind the escort vehicle.

He survived unhurt.

20231205172064