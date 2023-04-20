INDIA

Bihar hooch tragedy: NHRC issues notice to Bihar Chief Secy, DGP

NewsWire
0
0

Days after the hooch tragedy in Bihar’s East Champaran claimed 40 lives, the National Human Right Commission (NHRC) has served a notice to chief secretary Amir Subhani and state DGP Rajvinder Singh Bhatti.

As per the notice, the NHRC has taken suo motu cognizance on the basis of media reports.

It has also expressed deep concern over the deaths of people at mass level and sought proper treatment to patients who are ill and have lost their eyesight.

The notice further said that the state government is not focusing on the implementation of liquor prohibition law. Hence, incidents like East Champaran hooch tragedies are taking place.

Meanwhile, the toll in the hooch tragedy has mounted to 40 with more people succumbing to it. The East Champaran district had witnessed hooch tragedy in December last year as well wherein 31 lives were lost.

20230420-104402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Centre should apologise to the nation for fuel price hike: KTR

    Ruckus in Bengal Assembly as Mamata says Agnipath BJP’s ‘ploy’ to...

    Assam-Arunachal ministerial team visits disputed border areas

    Maha farmer ends life over debts, govt failure to ensure MSP