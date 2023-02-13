INDIA

Bihar IGP Vikash Vaibhav requests transfer from Home Guards

Senior Bihar IPS officer Vikash Vaibhav, who raised his voice against DG, Home Guards Shobha Ahotkar, on Monday requested the state Home Ministry for his immediate transfer to another department.

Vaibhav claimed that he is facing life threats from Shobha Ahotkar and hence, has written a letter to Additional Chief Secretary, Home, seeking his transger. He also requested him to sanction 2 days leave as well.

“I cannot afford to work under Shobha Ahotkar for one day. I have a big life threat from her. I suspect that some untoward incident may take place during the duty in the Home Guards if I work for one more day and the loss may turn irreparable for me,” Vaibhav said as per the letter.

Earlier, Vaibhav, the IG, Home Guards, alleged on his official Twitter handle that Ahotkar was abusing him every day.

As per the post on February 8, he said: “I am under tremendous pain as DG madam is abusing me every day. I was given the responsibility of IG of home guard on October 18, 2022 and I am doing my duty sincerely but DG madam unnecessarily abusing me every day. Due to her regular abuse, I am under tremendous pain.”

After uploading this content on social media, Vikash Vaibhav later deleted it.

20230213-200805

