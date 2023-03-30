HEALTHINDIA

Bihar JD-U MLA finds CHC staff drying wheat on hospital beds

NewsWire
0
0

JDU MLA from Valmiki Nagar of Bihar’s Pashchim Champaran district, Dhirendra Pratap Singh alias Rinku Singh, exposed the “mismanagement” at a Community Health Centre (CHC) in his constituency.

The MLA went to the CHC in Thakahara village on a surprise inspection and found that wheat is being dried on hospital bed. Further, the legislator found that the operation theatre at the CHC is being used as store room and the medicines were thrown in dustbins.

“It was absolutely shocking that hospital employees were using beds to dry wheat. Dirt and dust are piled up in the male and female wards. The medicines are thrown in the dustbins and an operation theatre is being used as a store room,” Singh said.

“When we checked the roster of the hospital, several doctors and nurses were found absent… There was a complete mismanagement in the CHC, which is not tolerable. I will meet the district magistrate and civil surgeon, and will complain about it,” he said.

20230331-042202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mandaviya flags off 33 Indian Red Cross Society ambulances

    Myanmar issues health guidelines for incoming travellers

    Rare surgery of brain aneurysm done in Prayagraj

    India reports 20,528 new Covid cases, 49 deaths