Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Bihar, Lalan Singh, the national president of JD(U), took a dig at him and said that he must come to the state but not only for tourism.

Shah is scheduled to be in Sitab Diara in Saran district, the birthplace of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan, on Tuesday.

“Country’s Home Minister Amit Shah Ji is coming to the birthplace of respected Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan in Sitab Diara. You must come but not only to preach. You should roam in the area and access the number of works the Bihar government has done so far. You should also assess what the Uttar Pradesh government has done,” Singh said.

“However, I know that you are coming here for tourism and you have nothing to do with reality,” Singh said.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited Sitab Diara and wrote a letter on October 7 to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath for the construction of 3.5 km ring embankment on Ganga and Ghaghra rivers that falls under Uttar Pradesh followed by repairing of Ghazipur-Hajipur national highway.

Kumar has pointed out that during the monsoon session, soil erosion takes place in a big way. The Bihar government had proposed for 7.5 km ring embankment on Ganga and Ghaghra rivers. The Bihar government had constructed a 4 km ring embankment and road in its territory in 2017-18 while Uttar Pradesh had not constructed it yet. Hence, soil erosion is taking place in a big way and people of the region are facing the threat of flood, the letter said..

After Nitish Kumar, now Lalan Singh has pointed out the same issue ahead of Shah’s visit.

Amit Shah earlier came to Purnea and was trolled by the leaders of Mahagathbandhan, including Lalan Singh, Upendra Kushwaha, Tejashwi Yadav, and others after he said that the airport in Purnea is open and people of 12 districts will be benefited from it.

The airport of Purnea has not been built yet and the Bihar government is in the process of land acquisition.

