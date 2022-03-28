NDA legislators and some Opposition leaders in Bihar watched ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie in a multiplex in Patna on Monday evening.

Earlier in the day, the state Assembly witnessed a clash between MLAs over the controversial film during which a few Opposition leaders, displaying their protest, also ripped the tickets of the movie.

BJP MLAs and MLCs, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad, visited Mona multiplex in Patna to watch the movie. Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha along with some JD-U leaders also joined the show.

Meanwhile, RJD MLA Vijay Mandal, Congress MLA Pratibha Das, Independent MLA Rinku Devi and some others also present inside the multiplex.

“The Kashmir Files is based on the pain of Kashmiri Pandits who were brutalised by the Pakistan supported militants and extremists. This film has rightly presented the massacre in the valley. Due to the brutalisation, almost all Kashmiri Pandits were forced to migrate from the valley some 32 years ago,” Tarkishore Prasad said.

“This film has given the fact that we need to know what happened with the community in the valley. India is a country where people of various castes and communities live together. What happened with the Kashmiri Pandits in the valley three decades ago was massacre and brutalisation,” said Speaker Vijay Sinha.

Leaders of left parties headed by Mahboob Alam and RJD leader Lalit Yadav, earlier in the day, staged protests in the Assembly. They went into the well of the house and ripped the tickets of the movie before the Speaker and the Deputy Chief Minister.

The Opposition leaders later walked out of the House.

