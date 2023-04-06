INDIA

Bihar: Liquor mafia holds police, excise team hostage, 14 arrested

NewsWire
0
0

At least 14 people have been arrested for holding hostage sleuths of district and excise department who had gone to raid liquor mafia in Bihar’s Bagha police district.

The accused also misbehaved with female constables, an official said.

On Wednesday night, a team of district police and excise department went to Dharauli Dhangar Toli village and arrested a woman, Gayatri Devi, along with four liters of country-made liquor.

The sleuths have taken Gayatri in police van to go to the police station. However, the villagers attacked them and managed to release the accused. They also held hostage the entire team headed by inspector Prabhunath Singh.

When senior police officers received the information, they sent a heavy contingent of police force from Patkhauli outpost, Naurangia police station and Laukaria police station in the village and managed to rescue the team.

“We have registered an FIR against Gayatri Devi and other accused. Fourteen persons were arrested in this connection,” said an officer of Laukaria police station.

20230406-131201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Support BJP to strengthen India: Amit Shah appeals in K’taka

    Fire reported at Cyber Crime police station in Delhi’s Rohini

    Obligation on Parliament to ensure individuals not worse off by state...

    AAP to extend welcome to Modi at cancer hospital opening in...