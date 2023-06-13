INDIA

Bihar Liquor Prohibition officials to now be armed with chilli spray!

Bihar’s Excise and Liquor Prohibition Department has decided to equip its raiding teams with chilli spray, an official said on Tuesday.

Joint Commissioner, Liquor Prohibition, Krishna Paswan said that the department has purchased 700 bottles of chilli spray.

“Keeping in view of liquor ban in the state, our department, along with local police, conducts raids at several places in Bihar. During the raids, we face frequent attacks. Hence, we have decided to counter such incidents with chilli spray,” Paswan said.

“Chilli spray is frequently used by the security forces against militants and hooligans during the operations. It is a one of the combat tactics to disperse mobs without causing grievous injuries,” he added.

