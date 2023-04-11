HEALTHINDIA

Bihar logs 38 new Covid cases in 24 hours

NewsWire
0
0

In the last 24 hours, Bihar recorded 38 new Covid-19 cases amid an ongoing resurgence.

Of the new cases, 17 were reported from Patna, six from Bhagalpur and three each from Gaya and Munger.

The health department had conducted tests of 32,302 samples on Monday.

With the new figure, the number of total active cases in the state stood 174.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed hospitals across Bihar to make adequate arrangements of medicines, hospital beds, ventilators, oxygen cylinders, ambulances and other necessary equipment to combat Covid-19.

Medical experts have however, claimed that the severity of the virus is not intense this time, but people have been advised to follow Covid protocols like washing their hands, taking steam at least once or twice in every 24 hours, wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

20230411-112203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Is untreated HIV behind emergence of Omicron?

    Scindia instructs Delhi airport to introduce token system for Covid...

    Phoenix zoo vaccinates 75 animals against Covid

    Bad dreams in childhood may signal Parkinson’s risk in adulthood