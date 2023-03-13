INDIA

Bihar lost 112 people to violence associated with water: BJP MLA

NewsWire
Challenging Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s claim on the success of “Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal” programme, BJP MLA from Darbhanga Sanjay Sarawgi, on Monday said the state lost as many as 112 people to violence associated with water in the past 12 months.

Raising his point during Question Hour in the ongoing budget session of Bihar Assembly, Sarawgi demanded that the Bihar government publish a report on murders taken place due to water in Bihar.

A large number of deadly violence took place over capturing ponds for fisheries and connection of water pipelines among other reasons, he asserted.

While referring to the NCRB data, Sarawgi said that 112 murders have taken place in Bihar only for water and overall 256 cases across the country. Such a huge number in the state is staggering. The state government needs to publish a report on it.

At this, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, the state rural development minister expressed his inability to comment on the issue saying he was yet to see the report.

