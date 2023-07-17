INDIA

Bihar Mahagathbandhan leaders to leave for B’luru Oppn meet today

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and leaders of the Mahagathbandhan will go to Bengaluru for an opposition unity meeting on Monday.

Sources said that the chief minister will attend Janata Darbar in Patna first and then will take a special flight to Bengaluru.

Besides Nitish Kumar, RJD chief Lalu Prasad, deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, JD(U) national president Lalan Singh, water resource minister Sanjay Jha, and RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha will go there.

The opposition unity meeting held in Patna on June 23 was a success for the anti-BJP leaders. However, some of the NCP leaders also participated in that meeting and then joined the NDA.

Sources have said that Sonia Gandhi would also join this meeting of opposition unity.

The opposition leaders are hopeful that with the coming together of leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Lalu Prasad, Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar, CM Mamata Benerjee, CM Arvind Kejriwal, CM M.K. Stalin, Akhilesh Yadav, CM Hemant Soren and Left leaders, the BJP can be hit hard.

These leaders are expecting more parties that have anti saffron ideology participating in the meeting. Last time on June 23, 27 leaders of 15 political parties were assembled in Patna.

