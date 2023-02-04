Jehanabad Police arrested a man, absconding for the last eight months, under POCSO Act on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Sanjay Kumar Verma, is husband of Manju Kumari Verma, former JD-U district president.

Poonam Chaudhary, the SHO of woman police station, confirmed the development. She said that an FIR was registered in August last year where Sanjay Kumar Verma was co-accused. He was facing the charge of shielding the main accused Sunil Kumar and Bittu Kumar.

“Sunil Kumar involved in raping a minor girl in August last year and Bittu made the video of the incident. They threatened her with dire consequences and also uploaded the video on social media. Following that incident, the victim’s father registered an FIR against four persons. During the investigation, the incident was found true. Accordingly, we arrested Sunil Kumar and Bittu but Sanjay Verma and one more accused have been absconding since then,” Chaudhary said.

“We learnt that Sanjay Verma reached his home in Baidrabad village. We raided there and arrested him,” Chaudhary said.

Meanwhile, Manju Verma claimed that the allegation levelled on her husband is false.

