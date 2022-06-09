INDIA

Bihar man carries away son’s body on bike after ambulance refused

A day after a parent was found begging in Bihar’s Samastipur to collect money for release of his son’s body from the mortuary of a government hospital, another shocking incident appeared in the state’s Lakhisarai district on Thursday when the hospital administration refused to provide an ambulance to carry away the dead body.

Dinesh Mandal eventually took away the body of his 16-year-old son, Anjal Mandal, on a motorbike to perform his last rites.

Anjal died due to electrocution at Vidhyapati Chowk on Wednesday. The family members took him to Sadar hospital in the hope that he might be saved, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

When Mandal requested the doctors to provide an ambulance, they refused and asked him to take the dead body on his own. There were some private hospitals but they demanded Rs 2,000 to convey the dead body till home.

Eventually, Mandal called a relative who came on the bike and Mandal rode pillion, holding his son’s body in his hands.

Lakhisarai Civil Surgeon, Dr D.K. Chaudhary confirmed the incident.

“I have initiated an inquiry into the matter and the department will take action against the accused medical employees,” he said.

On Wednesday, the employees of the postmortem house in Samastipur demanded Rs 50,000 from a parent to release the dead body. The parents of the deceased went begging in the localities of Samastipur to collect the money and get the body released.

