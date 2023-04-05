INDIA

Bihar man chops off genitals of elder brother

A man in Bihar’s Bhojpur chopped off the genitals of his elder brother as the latter’s wife avoiding and not interacting with him, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Bhabhnauli village under Mufassil police station in Bhojpur and the accused was identified as Dipak Sao.

The police said that the accused is a drug addict and also involved in criminal activities. He was also eyeing his elder brother Manoj Sao’s wife. As she knew his bad intension, she used to avoid him.

On Tuesday evening, he came and got involved in an argument with her. As he was abusing her, his elder brother intervened to rescue her. At this, Dipak Sao, in a fit of anger, attacked him with a sharp-edge weapon, stabbing his brother several times, including on his private part.

The victim sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to Sadar hospital in Arrah. His condition is said to be critical.

