A man in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Monday alleged that his wife ran off with her boyfriend after obtaining a teacher’s job.

The incident occurred at Mahipur village under Jandaha police station in the district.

Chandan Kumar said that he and his wife had a love marriage in 2010. At that time, she had passed her Class 10 examination.

“As she was interested in studying, we borrowed the money and also sold the piece of land. She was eventually recruited as teacher on February 23, 2022 and deployed in Shahpur Patori primary school in Samastipur district. After one and half years, she ran off with the school principal,” Chandan Kumar told local media in Vaishali.

“I have moved an application with Jandaha police station on July 7 and requested the officials to bring back my wife. I have a 12 year old daughter and 7 years old son,” he added.

“After the job, my wife had taken a rented accommodation in Samastipur. She took the kids for two to three months and then asked to take them away. She does not allow us to live in that flat. Recently on July 1, three persons including head master Rahul Kumar came to my house and threatened me with dire consequences. They were carrying weapons. Then I eventually went to the police station and reported the matter,” he said.

When contacted, an officer of Jandaha police station said that the FIR has been registered and the matter is under investigation.

