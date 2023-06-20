A man in Bihar’s Purnea district made a statue of his younger sister, put it on a bier and carried it around the village before burning it as she had eloped with her boyfriend, an official said.

Bihari Gupta claimed that his sister Sweety Gupta had eloped with her boyfriend on June 10, one day before her marriage to another person scheduled on June 11. Sweety married her boyfriend on June 11 in a temple. The incident occurred in Tikapatti village in the district.

Bihari Gupta had lodged an FIR of kidnapping against the boyfriend of Sweety but she herself reached the Tikapatti police station and claimed that she was not kidnapped but eloped with her boyfriend. She also said that she was a major and got married willingly.

Following this, Bihari said that he was facing embarrassment and feeling humiliated due to his sister’s elopement. Even the groom’s family insulted him.

“Keeping in view the humiliation, we discussed it within our family and decided that for us she is dead. We made a statue of stubble and put it on the bier with a photograph of Sweety and took it around the village. We then went to the cremation ground and cremated the statue following all the rituals on Tuesday,” Bihari said.

“After the death of my father, I looked after my two younger sisters and got one of them married. I also fixed the marriage of Sweety but she has humiliated me,” Bihari stated.

