INDIA

Bihar man held for torturing minor daughter

A street vendor in Bihar’s Samastipur was arrested on Monday for allegedly beating up and torturing his six-year-old daughter, police said.

The accused was identified as Mantun Rai, 50, of Dhamaun village. An FIR has been registered in Patori police station.

As per the statement of the victim, she said that Rai tied her with the iron chain and branded her with a hot iron bar. He had also brutally beaten her as well only for sleeping in the house of a neighbour. The victim sustained a fracture in her leg.

After the brutal assault, Rai took her to Sadar hospital for treatment. When the doctors asked her the cause of the injuries, she said that her father had beaten her brutally and used the hot iron on her.

The doctors immediately called the local police and Rai was arrested.

