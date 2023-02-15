INDIA

Bihar man slits wife’s throat, commits suicide

A man in Bihar’s Samastipur district slit the throat of his wife before hanging himself, police said on Wednesday.

The incident, which occurred at Jorapur village under Patori block in the district, came to light after the couple’s children went inside the room and found their mother Samo Devi, 32, lying in a pool of blood and father Lalbabu Sada, 35, hanging with iron bars of the window.

“The preliminary investigation reveals that Sada killed his wife and hung himself from the window on Tuesday night. We have recovered the dead bodies and sent them for the postmortem,” said OP Sharma, an investigating officer of Halai police post.

“We have recorded the statements of the deceased’s children and mother. Sada and his wife went to a room to sleep while they went to another room. When the children went to their room on Wednesday morning, they found them dead. The reason for the incident is yet to be ascertained,” he said.

