A man who was in the getup of Lord Shiva died after a king cobra he was wearing around his neck bit him at a religious event in Bihar’s Madhepura district on Thursday.

The snake bit the man on his neck and he died enroute the hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Mukesh Kumar Ram (30), a native of Khurda village in Madhepura district. Mukesh was a performer who used to display his acts in stage shows during Ram Leela and other religious events.

The event was organised at the Maa Durga temple in Khurda on the occasion of ‘Akhand Astam’ in Murliganj block. Mukesh was dressed as Lord Shiva, wearing a king cobra around his neck.

After the snake bit him, the organisers of the event rushed him to the health centre in Murliganj from where the doctors referred him to the Sadar hospital. However, he died enroute the hospital.

“After his death, the organisers of the event returned to the hospital, dumped the body and fled from the spot,” said Lal Bahadur, in-charge of the health centre in Murliganj.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem in the presence of cops,” he added.

