INDIASOUTH ASIA

Bihar minister asks PMO to clarify on Kosi high dam

NewsWire
0
0

In view of the visit of Nepal PM Prachanda to India, Bihar’s Water Resource Development Minister Sanjay Jha on Friday asked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Office to clarify the status of Kosi high dam.

“PM Narendra Modi met his Nepalese counterpart recently. The people of Bihar have the right to know where PM odi had discussed with his Nepalese counterpart on the construction of Kosi high dam.

“Due to floods every year, more than 8 crore people are affected in the Kosi region as Nepal releases lakhs of cusecs of water into Bihar. We are preparing to fight the flood every year but the solution of the menace would take place only through the Kosi high dam,” he said.

“There is a treaty between India and Nepal over Kosi high dam. An office was also opened in Viratnagar where engineers of Bihar and Nepal are deployed but have not prepared the DPR (detailed project report) so far. Hence, we want to know whether the discussion on this point had happened between two leaders or not. If they have not discussed this issue, Bihar would take some steps to avoid the menace of flooding,” Jha said.

20230602-182003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K sees surge in Covid-19 cases

    Tap water reaches India’s highest village in Himachal

    Mukhtar Ansari sent back to Banda jail after court hearing

    CBI conducts manpower review in Bengal to identify areas requiring more...