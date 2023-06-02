In view of the visit of Nepal PM Prachanda to India, Bihar’s Water Resource Development Minister Sanjay Jha on Friday asked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Office to clarify the status of Kosi high dam.

“PM Narendra Modi met his Nepalese counterpart recently. The people of Bihar have the right to know where PM odi had discussed with his Nepalese counterpart on the construction of Kosi high dam.

“Due to floods every year, more than 8 crore people are affected in the Kosi region as Nepal releases lakhs of cusecs of water into Bihar. We are preparing to fight the flood every year but the solution of the menace would take place only through the Kosi high dam,” he said.

“There is a treaty between India and Nepal over Kosi high dam. An office was also opened in Viratnagar where engineers of Bihar and Nepal are deployed but have not prepared the DPR (detailed project report) so far. Hence, we want to know whether the discussion on this point had happened between two leaders or not. If they have not discussed this issue, Bihar would take some steps to avoid the menace of flooding,” Jha said.

