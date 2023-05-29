INDIA

Bihar Minister challenges Giriraj Singh to eat from Dalit’s plate

NewsWire
0
0

Bihar Agriculture Minister Kumar Sarvjeet on Monday launched a scathing attack on union minister Giriraj Singh and challenged him to have food from a Dalit’s plate.

“Giriraj Singh claims to be the biggest follower of Sanatan Dharma and Hindutva. I want to challenge him to have food from a Dalit’s plate along with me and wash their clothes. I am ready to do it. Can he do the same?” the RJD asked while addressing a gathering in Gaya on Monday.

Kumar Sarvjeet’s statement comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP did not invite the President Droupadi Murmu for the inaugural ceremony of the new Parliament on Sunday.

It led to a huge backlash from the Opposition which alleged that she was not invited as she belongs to a tribal family.

“Wearing tilak on the forehead and tying a cotton thread does not make Giriraj Singh a hardcore Hindu. RJD respects, Hindu, Muslim, Sikhs, Dalit, Mahadalit, Christians and people of other religions equally as we all are humans. We are going to villages and awaring people about them,” Sarvjeet said.

20230529-154802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Health hacks for the work-from-home life

    World No Tobacco Day: Doctors call for deglamorising smoking

    Puducherry to conduct 3rd vaccination festival

    Pardhis beg to differ, but social stigma keeps them poor and...