Bihar Agriculture Minister Kumar Sarvjeet on Monday launched a scathing attack on union minister Giriraj Singh and challenged him to have food from a Dalit’s plate.

“Giriraj Singh claims to be the biggest follower of Sanatan Dharma and Hindutva. I want to challenge him to have food from a Dalit’s plate along with me and wash their clothes. I am ready to do it. Can he do the same?” the RJD asked while addressing a gathering in Gaya on Monday.

Kumar Sarvjeet’s statement comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP did not invite the President Droupadi Murmu for the inaugural ceremony of the new Parliament on Sunday.

It led to a huge backlash from the Opposition which alleged that she was not invited as she belongs to a tribal family.

“Wearing tilak on the forehead and tying a cotton thread does not make Giriraj Singh a hardcore Hindu. RJD respects, Hindu, Muslim, Sikhs, Dalit, Mahadalit, Christians and people of other religions equally as we all are humans. We are going to villages and awaring people about them,” Sarvjeet said.

