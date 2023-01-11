Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekher Yadav, in comments that could create a furore, on Wednesday claimed that the “Manu Smriti”, the “Ram Charit Manas” and second RSS chief M.S. Golwarkar’s “Bunch of Thoughts” spread hatred in the society.

He also said that hatred cannot make our country a great nation, and it can only become great only with love.

Interacting with media persons after a convocation ceremony of Nalanda Open University (NOU), he said that these books have spread hatred in the society. “This is the reason why people have burnt the ‘Manu Smriti’ in the past. ‘Manu Smriti’ has abused 85 per cent of the people of the society.

“In Ram Charit Manas, it is said that people of the lower castes have no right of education. It was pointed out that lower caste people after getting education, become poisonous similar to snakes which become more poisonous after drinking milk. They are termed ‘Adham Jaat’ (lower castes).

“Keeping in view the contents, Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar said that these books spread hatred in the society. ‘Manu Smriti’ spread hatred in the first era, ‘Ram Charit Manas’ in the second era and Golwarkar’s ‘Bunch of Thoughts’ in the third era,” Yadav said.

