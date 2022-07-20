Bihar Cabinet Minister Jivesh Mishra has demanded ban on the radical group Popular Front of India (PFI).

“The security agencies have busted PFI terror module of Phulwari Sharif in Patna last week. The NIA is investigating the case. If its operatives terror links are proven in future, the Centre will ban it. We are already demanding a ban on such an organisation,” Mishra said on Wednesday.

His statement has come amid Union Home Ministry’s alert to the Bihar police over possible terror threats on BJP leaders of the state.

“I also appeal to the Central government to identify organisations like PFI and ban it immediately. When the Narendra Modi government came into power in 2014, it made every possible effort to destroy such terror organisations. They have given the life threat to BJP leaders but they are not worried about it,” Mishra said.

Another BJP leader, Neeraj Kumar Bablu said “the security agencies should scan all Madarsas operating in Bihar”.

“There are many Madarsas in Bihar having excellent education systems while some of them have a fishy atmosphere. Hence, those Madarsas need an investigation and should be kept under close watch of intelligence agencies,” Bablu said.

BJP’s Bihar unit president Sanjay Jaiswal claimed that a large number of sleeper cells are active in Bihar.

“The PFI Phulwari Sharif module developed in Patna… the police have broken the module and they must be congratulated for it. I am hoping that the security agencies will break the chain the terror module developed in the every district of Bihar,” Jaiswal said.

“Whoever would takes the training under PFI from 2016 to 2022 will be exposed and arrested? It is an international conspiracy doing against the country to destroy it will be prevented and break their modules,” Jaiswal said.

“The BJP leaders are not the soft target of terrorists but their connection from Bihar is emerging… there are indications that a large number of sleeper cells are active in every district of Bihar,” Jaiswal said.

In the past few weeks, BJP leaders such as Giriraj Singh, Hari Bhushan Thakur have claimed that they have received threatening calls from the militant organisations.

Even a number of BJP leaders were attacked during the Agneepath protest. Following that, the Central government has given Y-category security to 10 BJP leaders including Giriraj Singh, Hari Bhushan Thakur, Ashwini Kumar Chaubey, Tar Kishore Prasad, Renu Devi and others.

