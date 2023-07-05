INDIA

After Bihar education Minister Prof. Chandrashekher,  SC-ST minister Ratnesh Sada has expressed dissatisfaction over the recent move of additional Chief Secretary K.K. Pathak  to reduce the grant to the Mahadalit Tola Sewak by 25 per cent.

As per the fresh guidelines passed by the additional chief secretary, there is a provision to cut the grant of Mahadalit Tola Sewak by 25 per cent if the attendance of students is not 90 per cent in the schools, and the responsibility of maintaining the attendance is on the sewaks .

“The fresh guideline is not justified by any means as the grant of Mahadalit Tola Sewak is already very low. If students do not come to the schools up, the department would cut their salary. I will talk to the chief minister in this matter,” Sada said.

“The additional chief secretary should understand that those teachers who are taking salaries of Rs 1.5 lakh per month, or Rs 30 to Rs 50,000 have more responsibilities to look after than these Mahadalit Tola Sewaks,” Sada said.

Earlier, Prof Chandrashekher had written a letter to additional chief secretary Pathak and pointed out the negative news coming in the media about the department.

