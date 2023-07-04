Bihar’s Co-operative Minister Surendra Prasad Yadav has claimed of receiving a call with threat to his life and also of his family members.

“The criminals have announced a bounty of Rs 11 crore for those who behead me and also kill my family members. I have written letters to Gaya SSP (Aashish Bharti) and Bihar government about the incident. The Gaya SSP has taken cognizance of the matter and I am thankful to him,” Yadav, the RJD MLA for Belaganj, said.

“I have learnt that the Gaya police have identified the accused and also assured me about the action being taken against them. It could be a handy work of opposition groups. Our government will take care of it. We are not scared of such threats,” he added.

