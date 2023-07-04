INDIA

Bihar Minister receives threat call

NewsWire
0
0

Bihar’s Co-operative Minister Surendra Prasad Yadav has claimed of receiving a call with threat to his life and also of his family members.

“The criminals have announced a bounty of Rs 11 crore for those who behead me and also kill my family members. I have written letters to Gaya SSP (Aashish Bharti) and Bihar government about the incident. The Gaya SSP has taken cognizance of the matter and I am thankful to him,” Yadav, the RJD MLA for Belaganj, said.

“I have learnt that the Gaya police have identified the accused and also assured me about the action being taken against them. It could be a handy work of opposition groups. Our government will take care of it. We are not scared of such threats,” he added.

2023070433583

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India, Bangladesh ink seven pacts

    3 killed, few missing in landslides in Assam

    Comebacks & Breakdowns: Recurring injuries prevent core team creation

    Tiger kills, devours farmer in UP