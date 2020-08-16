Bihar Minister Shyam Rajak likely to rejoin RJD

Patna, Aug 16 (IANS) Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal-United may face a major jolt soon as there is widespread speculation that state Industries Minister Shyam Rajak is planning to leave the party to return to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

According to the speculations, Rajak, a prominent Dalit leader, has been angry with the party ignoring him, and decided to quit. He might tender his resignation this week.

Sources also added that the Minister has made up his mind and he would not change his decision.

Attempts to contact Rajak were unsuccessful.

A one-time close associate of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and a minister in the Rabri Devi government, Rajak had joined the JD-U in 2009. Elected on its ticket in the 2010 Assembly polls, he became a minister in the Nitish Kumar government too.

