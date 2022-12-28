INDIA

Bihar minister slams Dharmendra Pradhan, says BJP wants to change country’s history

NewsWire
0
0

A day after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the history of the country is wrongly written, Bihar Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary slammed the former, and said that it is the BJP government which wants to change the history of the country.

“The BJP has made no contribution to the freedom struggle or nation building. The people of the country gave them the chance, but instead of making history, the saffron party wants to change the history of India. It shows the crooked mindset of BJP leaders,” Chaudhary said.

“The people of the country need to be alert about their (BJP leaders’) intentions,” Chaudhary said.

While addressing an event organised by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) in Rohtas district on Tuesday, Pradhan had said that the history of India is wrongly written and the Centre is making efforts to write the right history of the country.

“History and education are the biggest assets of the country. ICHR is doing well to rectify history. The Narendra Modi government is making efforts to put forward our great tradition and history before the next generation. I appeal to historians and researchers to help write history on the basis of scientific and logical facts,” Pradhan had said.

20221228-233604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Microsoft acquires data process mining vendor Minit

    Welfare schemes are a must to secure social order and economic...

    Pollution: On ground, it’s duty vs health for traffic cops

    Assam CM appoints ‘Guardian Ministers’ for growth of districts